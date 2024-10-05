Saturday, October 5, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

FII selling: Time for Indian domestic investors to buy high-quality banking stocks

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Oct 5:  As foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turn sellers in the Indian market, long-term domestic investors may utilise this opportunity to buy high-quality banking stocks, market analysts said on Saturday.

The FIIs sold equities worth Rs 15,243 crore on October 3, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,914 crore on the same day. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have become a major worry for global equity markets.

Headwinds from the Iran- Israel conflict and flow of FII funds to cheaper Asian peers impacted the investor sentiment. During the three trading days in October, FIIs sold equity worth Rs 30,718 crore in the Indian cash market, according to provisional NSDL data. As per analysts, the selling has been mainly triggered by the outperformance of Chinese stocks.

However, this will not last long once the fears regarding the Middle East conflict subside among the investors. This week, new milestones of both Nifty50 and Sensex of 26,000 and 85,000 were short-lived as benchmark indices corrected by more than 4 per cent.

At Friday closing, Sensex was down 808 points or 0.98 per cent at 81,688 and Nifty was down 235 points or 0.93 per cent at 25,014. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, the decline was broad-based and sectors like auto, banks, infra, and energy underperformed.

However, the impact on the IT index was minimal due to improved sentiment on revenue and spending after an ease in US Fed monetary policy. The stimulus measures in China provided some ripple effect on metal stocks. Experts said the spike in oil prices due to the mounting tensions in the Middle East may add input cost inflation and, thereby, impact the earnings visibility of domestic companies.

The paint sector is likely to be impacted as its raw material is largely a derivative of crude oil. Analysts further said that market is likely to witness a consolidation phase as the expensive valuation and unfavourable macro situation may influence investors to adopt a sell-on-rally strategy.

IANS

Previous article
I will not resign for any reason: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah
Next article
IndiGo suffers major technical glitch, fliers stranded across nation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar visits Namdong CHC

Jowai, Oct 5: The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on Friday visited the Namdong Community Health...
NATIONAL

Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 5:  Commenting on the tracking of Pakistani nationals with Indian passports in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manisha Koirala finds her perfect space for peace and tranquility

Mumbai, Oct 5:  Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has found her perfect spot for peace and to just unwind...
NATIONAL

IndiGo suffers major technical glitch, fliers stranded across nation

New Delhi, Oct 5:  Low-cost airline major IndiGo on Saturday experienced a major network outage, disrupting flight operations...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar visits Namdong CHC

NATIONAL 0
Jowai, Oct 5: The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya,...

Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports

NATIONAL 0
Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 5:  Commenting on the tracking of...

Manisha Koirala finds her perfect space for peace and tranquility

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 5:  Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has found...
Load more

Popular news

Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar visits Namdong CHC

NATIONAL 0
Jowai, Oct 5: The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya,...

Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports

NATIONAL 0
Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 5:  Commenting on the tracking of...

Manisha Koirala finds her perfect space for peace and tranquility

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 5:  Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has found...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img