NATIONAL

Pralhad Joshi to visit Germany to bolster India’s role in renewable energy sector

New Delhi, Oct 5: To boost India’s position in the field of sustainable development and renewable energy, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, will embark on a three-day tour to Germany from October 6, the government said on Saturday.

The minister is set to attend the ‘Hamburg Sustainability Conference’ from October 7-8, and will hold a series of bilateral meetings to boost cooperation in sustainable development, Green Hydrogen, low-cost finance and renewable energy value chain components.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the visit will elevate India-Germany relations to create business opportunities and accelerate the expansion of renewable energy in India and worldwide.

The visit will also underscore India’s commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy, fostering international partnerships to address global challenges, the ministry added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on the India-Germany bilateral relations.

The Inter-Governmental Consultations between the leaders of India and Germany is scheduled in the country this month. The country had achieved its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target of 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030 in 2021 itself, nine years ahead of schedule.

India is on track to meet its NDC goal of achieving 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, has approved India to join the International Energy Efficiency Hub by signing the Letter of Intent, as the country aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, focusing on renewable energy expansion, and plans to reach 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

The International Energy Efficiency Hub is a global platform dedicated to fostering collaboration and promoting energy efficiency worldwide. The move solidifies India’s commitment to sustainable development and aligns with its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a Cabinet communique said.

IANS

‘Shameful’: Bengal having woman Chief Minister is unsafe for women, says Shazia Ilmi
Ghee supplied for Tirupati laddus not made at TN dairy, reveals document
