Sunday, October 6, 2024
NATIONAL

Exit polls give Cong majority in Haryana; edge to NC-Cong in J-K

New Delhi, Oct 5: Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.
Dainik Bhaskar predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The C-Voter-India Today polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana, while the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP’s 18-24.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the C-Voter-India Today survey put the National Conference-Congress alliance at 40-48 seats and the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member assembly. Dainik Bhaskar pegged the NC-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25.

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi promises to conduct Caste Census, yank off 50 per cent quota ceiling
