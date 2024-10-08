Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher, continues to receive massive flak for making controversial statements during his ongoing tour of Pakistan with even some of his hardcore followers insisting that Islamabad has made a “big mistake” by inviting him to the country, that too as a ‘state guest’.

On Tuesday, a video of Naik went viral on Pakistani social media, where he is ridiculing Pakistan’s national carrier PIA for levying excess baggage charges on him and accompanying entourage. “I was coming to Pakistan. Our luggage was 1000kg. I spoke to the PIA CEO.

The station manager told me that he would do anything for me. I replied, ‘I have 500 kg to 600 kg extra luggage.’ He offered me a 50 per cent discount. I made it clear to him to give it for free or leave it,” said Naik during one of his lectures in Karachi.

He continued: “I am let off for free in India. They waive 1000-2000 kg on seeing me. And here, in Pakistan, where I am a guest of the government and ‘state guest’ is stamped on my visa, the CEO is offering me a 50 per cent discount. I felt so disappointed. I told them I do not want your discount… I feel bad but this is the truth, this is the state of affairs in Pakistan.” Naik’s comments have not gone down well with Pakistanis, including his radical followers.

“Whoever invited Zakir Naik, please don’t invite him again! PIA should’ve asked for FULL price though. No real Islamic preacher would ever ask for special treatment—or at the very least, they wouldn’t complain about it in public when they don’t get it!” Saad Kaiser, a Pakistani content creator, posted on X.

“Is this the person the government invited as sort of a state guest? Look he is bad mouthing Pakistan and its national carrier. Who advised the govt to host him? questioned a Pakistani journalist. Some even praised PIA for not giving a “special treatment” to Naik, a wanted fugitive in India.

“PIA you maybe the 5th worst airline but you made me proud for letting down Dr Zakir Naik and for that I will risk my life and book my next flight with PIA,” wrote Zoya in a social media post.

Naik has been courting controversy ever since his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport on September 30 along with his son Sheikh Fariq Zakir on a comprehensive tour of Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He made headlines immediately for leaving the stage at an event for orphan children in Islamabad and declining to present awards to young girls. “Look at the dirty mindset: Dr. Zakir Naik refused to present shields to orphaned girls and left the stage, citing that the girls were Na-Muharram.How could such clerics objectify women sexually? Why couldn’t he see these girls as daughters, with father-like love,” said Sindh-based writer Zubair Soomro.

Soon after, Naik – wanted by New Delhi on charges for spreading religious hate and extremism along with alleged involvement in money laundering cases – faced more flak for promoting jihadist mentality when he rebuked a Pashtun girl for questioning him on the rising number of pedophiles in the country.

“This man Zakir Naik thinks 13-14 years old orphan girls are ‘khawateen’ (grown- ups) and he can’t share the stage with them. He publicly criticizes national airlines for denying luggage fee waiver, also says that women who choose to remain unmarried instead of becoming a second wife to someone are public property (bazaari).

He also snubs a Pukhtun girl for asking a legit question about pedophilia. Despite all this, gained some more followers, & some brain dead people are defending him, clearly we as a nation are MAGNET for arrogant people &amp; women haters. State should invite reasonable people, we already have plenty of these roaming on the streets. Yeh Wrong Number Hai!!!!!” Absa Komal, another journalist with a leading Pakistani media house, posted on X on Tuesday.

Certainly, Naik’s much-publicised trip is not going the way the Pakistani establishment had planned, even after providing him with state protocol and foolproof security.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory
Next article
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister of Jammu and...
NATIONAL

Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark

New Delhi, Oct 8: The total gross enrollments under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed 7 crore,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img