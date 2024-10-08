Hek downplays issue of cracks in culvert at Nongmensong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: Cabinet Minister and Pynthorumkhrah MLA, AL Hek, has downplayed concerns over recent cracks that have appeared in a culvert near BDW International School, Langkyrding.

The newly built culvert has developed majorcracks, rendering it unsafe for vehicular traffic. In response, the Shillong Traffic Police has temporarily closed the road to ensure safety of commuters.

Reacting to the incident, Hek stated that engineers have recently visited the site and clarified that the culvert is still under construction.

According to Hek, the engineers informed him that it would take an additional 4-5 months to complete the work.

Emphasising that it is a culvert, not a bridge, Hek mentioned that directions have been issued to expedite the project given the road’s importance. He added that the movement of traffic on alternative routes has not been impacted.

Hek also noted that no action will be taken against the contractor, explaining that since the culvert is still under construction, accountability will only be assessed after completion. “If there were issues post-construction, we would definitely take action,” he stated.

Residents of Langkyrding and Nongmensong have been experiencing considerable inconvenience due to the ongoing delays in constructing two key culverts along the road. It has been learned that contractors are facing difficulties with the foundation work, particularly after completing one side of the culvert. The area’s susceptibility to flooding during heavy rainfall has further complicated the construction efforts.