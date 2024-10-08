Tuesday, October 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

EJH church leases 25 ha of land for limestone mining

By: Bureau

Date:

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 7: The Lumshnong Presbyterian Church in East Jaintia Hills has agreed to lease 25 hectares of its land at Dong Daba Saitthad to Star Cement Limited for limestone mining. The lease will be for a period of 50 years.
To move the project forward, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) conducted an environmental public hearing on Monday at Lumshnong village in East Jaintia Hills district.
The hearing was presided over by East Jaintia Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) G Warjri, in the presence of MSPCB Member Secretary Dr GH Chyrmang and environmental engineers S. Syiem and Frankie Laloo.
A total of 150 residents attended the hearing, with 14 of them sharing their views on the proposal. The majority expressed support for leasing the church land to Star Cement for limestone mining.
Doloi Manbha Kyndoh of Narpuh Elaka voiced his approval of the project, while Lumshnong Headman Monlang Ladong urged the company to strictly follow all necessary procedures once the mining begins. Grimlang Dkhar, Chairman of the Lumshnong Presbyterian Church, also expressed support, calling on the authorities to expedite the required clearances for the mine’s operation.
The proposed mining project, situated at the Daba Saitthad mine in Wahlareng, covers an area known as the Daba Saitthad Limestone Deposit, owned by the Lumshnong Presbyterian Church.

