Martin Danggo quits BJP, likely to join Congress

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: Former Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Martin M Danggo has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, signalling a possible return to the Congress party.

In his resignation letter to the BJP, Danggo stated that he was quitting for personal reasons. Meanwhile, sources from the Congress have confirmed that discussions between the party and Danggo regarding his return are under way. Talks were held last month, and the Congress made it clear that any formal discussions about his re-entry would take place after he resigned from the BJP.

Danggo had joined the BJP in January 2023 and contested the Assembly elections from Ranikor, though unsuccessfully. He had previously resigned from the Congress to join the National People’s Party (NPP), only to leave the NPP ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.