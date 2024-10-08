Tuesday, October 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers move PM for salary hike

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: After failing to get a positive response from the state government, the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention on their demand for enhancement of salaries.
In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the AMSSASTA sought his intervention to enhance the salaries of over 13,000 SSA teachers in the state. “Taking into account the cost of living and inflation and in the midst of such horrible suffering of SSA teachers, the association urges the PM to help in fulfilling their demands immediately before the situation deteriorates,” the letter states.
Stating that the last salary hike was in 2016-17, the AMSSASTA said the current salary ranges from Rs 9,200 to Rs 19,044 for LP teachers and Rs 9,900 to Rs 20,493 for UP teachers.
The association further stated that they have been staging a demonstration since October 1 to make the government heed their demand for 100% salary enhancement.

