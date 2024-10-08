MFA announces Meghalaya Youth League semis line-up

Shillong, Oct 7: After tremendously exciting quarterfinals, the semifinalists of the inaugural Meghalaya Youth League 2024 were confirmed on Monday with West Jaintia District Sports Association, Shillong Sports Association, Nongstoin District Sports Association and Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association qualifying in both the U-14 and U-16 categories.

After playing the zonal rounds at venues across the state, the MYL, organised by the Meghalaya Football Association with support of the Government of Meghalaya, brought the top two teams from each zone to Shillong, with the U-14 quarterfinals taking place at the MFA Turf in Polo, while the U-16s played their matches at the Sports Authority of India centre at NEHU.

The first set of quarterfinals were held on Saturday, with the second batch taking place on Monday.

Each contest has been different from the next and they have shown that a rich vein of talent runs through Meghalaya’s youth footballers from around the state.

The first penalty shootout of the tournament took place on Saturday, with West Jaintia edging Pyndengumiong District Sports Association 5-4 in the U-14 tiebreaker after the two sides were locked at 2-2 even after extra time.

There was no such problem for the U-16 West Jaintia team, however, as they won 5-0 against Pyndengumiong, with Dangkermi-oo Ryngkhlem leading the charge with a hat-trick. WJDSA were Zone B victors while Pyndengumiong were runners-up in Zone D in both age groups.

Nothing could stop the U-14 Shillong SA boys, Zone C runners-up, from rocketing to a 15-0 win (led by four goals from Damebantei Kharkongor) against Zone A champions Tura District Football Association but the SSA had it more difficult in the U-16 category as they left it late against a resilient Williamnagar District Sports Association (Zone A champions) before coming through 2-0.

On Monday, Zone C winners Ri-Bhoi defeated Zone A runners-up North Garo Hills District Sports Association in both the U-14 and U-16 categories in high-scoring games that were also full of contrast.

In the U-14 category, Ri-Bhoi sailed home with a 6-0 win but the U-16 team struggled early on, with North Garo Hills taking a 2-1 lead at half time. However, Ri-Bhoi rebounded well in the second half while their opponents’ energy started to flag a little and RBDSA scored three goals to take the match 5-2.

These matches were followed by two intensely close battles between Zone D winners Nongstoin and Zone B runners-up Amlarem Block Sports Association.

The U-14 game was won by Nongstoin 3-2 in extra time after regulation time ended all-square at 2-2, with the winner scored by Shosstar John Sangriang.

In the U-16 fixture, Amlarem scored what was probably the fastest goal of the entire tournament just seconds after kick-off through Emrickson Khonglah but Nongstoin brushed off this disappointment to win 3-1.

The semifinals will all take place on Wednesday. In the U-14 age group, at Polo, Shillong will take on West Jaintia at 10:30am followed by Ri-Bhoi versus Nongstoin at 1pm.

In the U-16 age group, at SAI, Shillong will be up against West Jaintia at 10am, with Ri-Bhoi facing Nongstoin at 12:30pm.

The finals will then be held on Friday.