Tuesday, October 8, 2024
SPORTS

Masood, Shafique centuries lead Pak to 328-4 on Day 1

By: Agencies

Date:

Multan, Oct 7: Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries as Pakistan dominated Day 1 of the first test against a new-look England pace attack on Monday.
Masood, who compiled his first test ton in four years, smashed 151 off 177 balls while Shafique made a fluent 102 to help the home team reach stumps on 328-4.
England took three wickets in the final session, after Masood and Shafique had shared a huge stand of 253 for the second wicket as the visitors toiled in the searing heat of Multan.
Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 35 and nightwatchman Naseem Shah yet to score at the close of play. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, playing his first overseas test, claimed 2-70 while Jack Leach, returning after a spell out of the team, picked up 1-61 on a wicket which had a tinge of grass but gave little assistance to pace or spin.
Chris Woakes trapped Babar Azam lbw for 30 with the second new ball in the penultimate over of the day. Pakistan’s former captain hasn’t scored a half-century in his last 17 innings.
Masood, who hit 13 fours and two sixes, and Shafique got on top of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who was wicket-less in his 18 overs and conceded 71 runs.
Debutant Brydon Carse twice came close to a wicket. Masood successfully overturned on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s lbw decision through a TV referral early in his knock, while stand-in skipper Ollie Pope couldn’t hold onto a low catch at short cover off the same batter. Shafique also survived a run-out chance when Pope’s under-arm throw from close range missed the stumps at the non-striker’s end, with the batter well-short of his crease in the first session. Atkinson enjoyed early success when he had Saim Ayub (4) caught by keeper Jamie Smith down the leg side in his second over.
England then had to wait until the final session when Shafique, struggling with cramp soon after reaching his hundred with a six over long-on, offered a tame catch in the covers and fell after hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Masood also struggled with cramp and followed Shafique when Leach grabbed a low return catch.
Masood, whose last test century came against England in Manchester in 2020, had been under the microscope after losing five successive tests since he was appointed captain last year.
Pakistan’s top-order was also criticised after losing the home series to Bangladesh 2-0, during which Shafique scored 42 runs in four innings. (AP)

