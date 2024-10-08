Tuesday, October 8, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Wanted internet savvy, director on choosing Ananya for CTRL

By: Agencies

Vikramaditya Motwane, who is best known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema with his diverse films across genres, has now ventured into the digital space with his latest film CTRL, which stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.
The director, who has previously worked on films like Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, brings India’s first screenlife thriller, a story told entirely through the lens of Artificial Intelligence.
While speaking to ANI, Motwane shared what made him choose the actress as the perfect fit for the role. He said s looking for someone who could connect with today’s generation, someone who is young, someone who is “internet savvy,” and also someone who “gets trolled a little bit.”
“I saw her performance in Gehraiyaan and really liked it. She was so special in that film , so unique and so present. I loved it. I wanted someone young, someone social media savvy, internet savvy, and Instagram savvy, who has a strong presence, you know? Someone who comes across as youthful and a youth icon. (ANI)

