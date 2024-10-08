Singham Again trailer: Ramayan retold with contemporary twist

The makers of Singham Again on Monday treated cinephiles with the action-packed trailer of the film, which had the essence of “Ramayana” with a “contemporary twist”.

The over-a-four-minute trailer gives a peek into the world of the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series. It begins with actress Kareena saying: “Kal humaare Ram-Leela main Ram ji 14 saal ke vanvaas ke liye niklengay.”

The story begins from there when Kareena’s character’s son asks if she ever gets kidnapped by a Ravana like person will Ajay Devgn, who plays DCP Bajirao Singham in the movie and also the actress’ husband in the franchise, go save him?

The trailer then showcases how Bajirao Singham turns into Lord Rama to save his Avni after she is kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor, who has traits of Ravana in the movie.

Arjun is heard saying: “Teri Ramayana ka Raavan hun main.” But it is Ajay’s line that brings the chills down the spine when he says: “Agar Avni ke liye nahi aaya na main toh Singham asli Maratha nahi.”

To save his wife, Singham has his own army including Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, whose characters have adapted the traits of Lakshmana, Hanuman and Jatayu. (IANS)