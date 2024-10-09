Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Bangladesh unrest: Assam govt extends AFSPA in 4 districts

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) by six months in four districts – Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar – amid concerns over the recent unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh and its potential impact on the state’s internal security.

Notably, the state government had, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act 28 of 1958), declared the areas covering the four districts in Upper Assam as “disturbed areas” from April 1, 2024 for a period of six months.

“…In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 and in sequel to the earlier notification, dated March 27, 2024, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare the areas covering four districts – Tinsukia; Dibrugarh; Charaideo and Sivasagar of the State of Assam – as “Disturbed Areas” for a further period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier,” a notification issued by the additional chief secretary (home and political departments), read.

It is pertinent to note that since October last year, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar have been the only districts in Assam under AFSPA till date, even as the Act has been gradually withdrawn from other areas of the state.

AFSPA designates regions as “disturbed areas” to facilitate security operations. It grants security forces extensive powers, including the ability to conduct operations and make arrests without prior warrants, along with providing them immunity in the event of operational mishaps.

“It has been viewed that due to sustained efforts and proactive counter insurgency measures of the security forces, the overall scenario in Assam has significantly improved during the last few years. However, due to the recent disturbances in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, and its potentially inimical effect on the internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam recommends that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 may be retained for another six months,” the notification read.

The state government had submitted a proposal in this regard to the Union ministry of home affairs through a letter dated August 18, 2024. The ministry subsequently approved the extension of the Act in the four districts from October 1, 2024.

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028
VDP members given field gear to boost efforts to safeguard Pobitora rhinos
