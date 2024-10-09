Wednesday, October 9, 2024
NATIONAL

Cong will inform ECI about complaints, says Rahul Gandhi on Haryana poll results

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 9: In his first statement after the Congress’ debacle in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi said, on Wednesday, that the party will inform the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the complaints concerning the counting process. He also said the results were being analysed by the party.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha while reacting to his party’s shock defeat in the state elections, said in a post on X, “We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many Assembly constituencies.”

He said further, “Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice.”

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for choosing the NC-Congress alliance in the elections. “My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir – India bloc’s victory is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also expressed disbelief at the Haryana poll results, claiming they contradicted public sentiment and ground realities.

“The results are totally unexpected and surprising. It goes against what the people of Haryana were seeking — a mandate for change and transformation,” Ramesh said on Tuesday, questioning the credibility of the poll outcome.

He also alleged that authorities were intimidated, leading to unexpected losses in constituencies where Congress had been performing well. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had also echoed these concerns, labelling the election as “a victory for manipulation and a defeat for democracy”.

The ruling BJP on Tuesday crossed the majority mark in the Haryana Assembly by winning 48 seats, a rise from 40 seats in 2019 in the 90-member Assembly. However, the Congress could win only 37 seats in the state.

IANS

Previous article
First resolution of J&K cabinet to be on statehood, says Omar Abdullah
Next article
Smokeless tobacco, betel nut drive oral cancer cases in India, highest in South Asia: Lancet
