Williamson to miss start of India Tests

Auckland, Oct 9: New Zealand have suffered a massive blow ahead of the upcoming Tests in India as the star batter Kane Williamson will likely be sidelined for the early stage of the three-match series due to a groin injury.

Williamson picked up a groin strain during New Zealand’s innings and 154-run loss to Sri Lanka last month and has been advised to stay home for rehab ahead of the first Test against India in Bengaluru starting on October 16.“Kane Williamson will delay his departure for the Test series against India due to a groin strain, with uncapped Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman joining the squad as cover,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.“The advice we’ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury,” New Zealand selector Sam Wells said.

The right-hander batter won’t fly out with his teammates to India on Friday and is only likely to appear in the backend of the three-match Test series.

“We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it’s obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series,” he added.

Williamson’s injury opens the door for 30-year-old Chapman to possibly make his Test debut following a string of good performances in white-ball contests for his country.Wells believes Chapman can flourish at Test level if given the chance and thinks conditions in the sub-continent will suit his batting style.

“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent. Mark has displayed an ability to play spin proactively in the international arena,” he said.

In what could be a defining series for New Zealand, the absence of Kane Williamson for the initial stages is a significant setback. However, the selectors’ confidence in Mark Chapman signals a potential new era for the Kiwi middle order.

With Chapman’s recent form and prowess against spin, the team will hope he can step up to fill the void left by their talismanic captain.

As the series approaches, all eyes will be on the rehabilitation of Williamson and the opportunity awaiting Chapman, promising a gripping start to New Zealand’s campaign in India. (IANS)