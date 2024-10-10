Thursday, October 10, 2024
SPORTS

Alisson out of action for a month

By: Agencies

Date:

London, Oct 9: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is expected to be out until at least mid-November with a hamstring injury.
The Brazil international was hurt in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros after 79 minutes.Liverpool do not expect Alisson to be back before the next international break, which takes place 11-19 November following a round of league games.Prior to that, the Premier League leaders face top-flight matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa, while they play RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Caoimhin Kelleher missed the game at Palace because of illness but is expected to replace Alisson in goal. (AP)

Previous article
Williamson to miss start of India Tests
Next article
Record-breaking Root and Brook lead Eng to strong 492-3 vs Pak
