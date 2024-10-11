Relocation issue lingers; stakeholders blame govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Thursday blamed the state government for not showing any interest in resolving the long-pending issue of relocation of the settlers of Harijan Colony.

HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said the relocation matter was about to be resolved when the state government out of nowhere brought the issue of demolition of the Gurdwara and a temple in the locality.

“We were willing to relocate but the state government at the fag-end of the discussion brought the issue of demolishing the religious institutions. It appears that the government doesn’t want to resolve this matter,” Singh said, making it clear that the demolition of religious structures cannot be allowed.

The government had initially planned to relocate 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong to the Shillong Municipal Board premises on Bivar Road.

The government agreed to provide 2.14 acres of land in addition to the 1.4 acres located opposite the Municipal Board’s building. However, HPC demanded allocation of 200 square meters of land to each family anywhere within the European Ward which does not fall under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule.

In the interim, the state government acquired 12,444.13 square meters of land at Harijan Colony against a one-time payment of Rs 2 crore to the Hima Mylliem which owns the land.

The land acquisition occurred through a tripartite lease deed involving the state government, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board and was signed in March 2021.

However, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang recently indicated that the state government is mulling a new proposal to allot land adjacent to Harijan Colony for the relocation of the 342 families.

Wahlang informed that a formal letter has been sent to the Defence Secretary and that a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Union Defence Minister is likely to take place shortly.

The relocation demand gained momentum following violent clashes in the area in 2018. Subsequently, the state government constituted a High-level Committee and it recommended relocation following an examination of the matter.