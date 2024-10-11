Friday, October 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Relocation issue lingers; stakeholders blame govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Thursday blamed the state government for not showing any interest in resolving the long-pending issue of relocation of the settlers of Harijan Colony.
HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said the relocation matter was about to be resolved when the state government out of nowhere brought the issue of demolition of the Gurdwara and a temple in the locality.
“We were willing to relocate but the state government at the fag-end of the discussion brought the issue of demolishing the religious institutions. It appears that the government doesn’t want to resolve this matter,” Singh said, making it clear that the demolition of religious structures cannot be allowed.
The government had initially planned to relocate 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong to the Shillong Municipal Board premises on Bivar Road.
The government agreed to provide 2.14 acres of land in addition to the 1.4 acres located opposite the Municipal Board’s building. However, HPC demanded allocation of 200 square meters of land to each family anywhere within the European Ward which does not fall under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule.
In the interim, the state government acquired 12,444.13 square meters of land at Harijan Colony against a one-time payment of Rs 2 crore to the Hima Mylliem which owns the land.
The land acquisition occurred through a tripartite lease deed involving the state government, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board and was signed in March 2021.
However, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang recently indicated that the state government is mulling a new proposal to allot land adjacent to Harijan Colony for the relocation of the 342 families.
Wahlang informed that a formal letter has been sent to the Defence Secretary and that a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Union Defence Minister is likely to take place shortly.
The relocation demand gained momentum following violent clashes in the area in 2018. Subsequently, the state government constituted a High-level Committee and it recommended relocation following an examination of the matter.

Previous article
Revelry marks Saptami as DC calls for mutual respect
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Revelry marks Saptami as DC calls for mutual respect

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 10: The city is once again adorned with lights, idols, pandals, and a spirit...
MEGHALAYA

Respite from rain for pandal hopping

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 10: The spirit of devotion finally managed to cut through the unpredictable weather troubling...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad mourns death, recalls his contribution to M’laya during COVID-19

Shillong, Oct 10: Condoling the demise of Ratan Tata, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday recalled...
NATIONAL

India bids teary adieu to Ratan Tata

Mumbai, Oct 10: Corporate leaders, politicians and celebrities joined hundreds of people on Thursday as they bid final...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Revelry marks Saptami as DC calls for mutual respect

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 10: The city is once...

Respite from rain for pandal hopping

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 10: The spirit of devotion...

Conrad mourns death, recalls his contribution to M’laya during COVID-19

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 10: Condoling the demise of Ratan Tata,...
Load more

Popular news

Revelry marks Saptami as DC calls for mutual respect

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 10: The city is once...

Respite from rain for pandal hopping

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 10: The spirit of devotion...

Conrad mourns death, recalls his contribution to M’laya during COVID-19

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 10: Condoling the demise of Ratan Tata,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img