Revelry marks Saptami as DC calls for mutual respect

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The city is once again adorned with lights, idols, pandals, and a spirit of devotion as Saptami ended on a peaceful note across the city and the state with the weather gods smiling on pandal hoppers.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah on Thursday said all Durga Puja pandals in the city have been inspected and found to be within designated areas, with none encroaching on public spaces.

Her statement came in the wake of concerns raised by a pressure group that cautioned the district administration against allowing pandals to block public roads, citing traffic disruptions.

Informing reporters that a thorough inspection was carried out, Kurbah said the puja committees and magistrates, alongside the police, are monitoring the situation to ensure the festivities are conducted smoothly.

“Proper inspections have been done, and we are making sure the puja celebrations proceed peacefully,” she said.

As a secular nation, Kurbah emphasised the need for mutual respect during religious festivals.

“We must ensure this puja passes peacefully, especially since we will soon have celebrations like Christmas, Seng Kut Snem, and other festivals. It’s important to view this from a broader perspective,” she added.

In terms of law and order, Kurbah said the administration is conducting daily reviews to maintain peace. She also highlighted that all puja pandals have been equipped with CCTV cameras to enhance security and monitor for any potential incidents.

Meghalaya has 251 puja pandals affiliated with the Central Puja Committee (CPC) celebrating Durga Puja this year. These exclude the private, Army, and police puja pandals.

“There are 112 pandals in Khasi Hills, 118 in Garo Hills, and 21 in Jaintia Hills. The total of all included might be 260-270,” CPC general secretary, JL Das said.

He said while the district administration has taken all security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration in places such as Pynthorumkhrah, the Seng Samla has appreciably volunteered to provide security.

He said the puja committees with resources have also hired private security and volunteers.

The CPC general secretary said that CCTV cameras have been set up at every puja pandal and a central control room has also been set up for monitoring.

He further said the drumbeat competition will be held at Balika Vidyalaya School on October 12.

Asked whether the number of puja pandals in the state has increased or decreased, he said the one at Butcher’s Lane, opposite the GE office, is not organised the festival this time as many members have retired from their jobs and left Shillong.

He said the CPC agrees with the pressure group concerned that the puja pandals should not occupy public spaces. “In-depth discussions have been held with the district administration and care has been taken to ensure that it does not happen,” he added.

On the annual All Faith Forum’s visit to the puja pandals, he said they failed to organise one this time due to paucity of time and shortage of manpower but assured that the visit will continue from next year.

The CPC also said adequate care has been taken to ensure that the environment is protected during the puja celebrations. He, however, wondered why the Meghalaya Pollution Control Board (MPCB) gets hyperactive only during the pujas.

“We are conscious about the environmental issues. We have taken measures such as placing dustbins at all pandals, avoiding plastics and ensuring biodegradable and chemical-free idols,” Das said.

He also said the CPC is doing everything under its control to ensure no damage is caused to water bodies although “those residing on the banks of the Wahumkhrah continue to empty their septic tanks” in the river.

“We clean the river before and after the immersion,” he said, advising the MPCB to keep a check on people who dump faecal and other wastes into the river throughout the year and not wake up only during the puja.