Respite from rain for pandal hopping

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The spirit of devotion finally managed to cut through the unpredictable weather troubling the state since last week. Even though the rain gods showered on Shasti, Saptami was sunny, giving the puja revellers a better window for pandal hopping.

Rain or shine, Puja revellers have learned to adapt, embracing Shillong’s unpredictable weather as an almost anticipated companion to the celebrations.

“It’s Shillong, after all; we’re always ready for a drizzle,” said Ananya Mazumdar, who has been pandal-hopping for more than a decade.

She spoke while balancing an umbrella and a smartphone in one hand and holding her five-year-old’s hand with the other. “We carried an umbrella for the rain, but look at the weather today, the sun is shining. So we are using it to protect us from the sunshine,” she said.

Others, like 70-year-old Rakesh Dutta, recall the puja in a “more blessed” era.

“Back then, Puja meant entire days spent outside without worrying about the weather. We didn’t have smartphones, but we didn’t need them; the city itself felt like a family reunion,” he said while offering his prayers at the Jail Road pandal.

This year’s puja has a distinctly quieter atmosphere. Many noticed that the bustling markets and streets filled with festive shoppers seemed to be missing. With online shopping more popular than ever, the typical rush for clothes and accessories in local markets has waned.

“Earlier, it was a ritual to go shopping in the markets with family,” Shikta Lahiri, a college student said.

Yet, the shift has not dampened spirits inside the pandals, where artistry and tradition still hold sway. Decorators have found ways to make each pandal unique, with some opting for elaborate lighting arrangements.

Alongside the innovation, there is also a conscious return to traditional elements. Pandals have adopted eco-friendly practices, from using biodegradable decorations to opting for idols made with natural dyes. “We make sure that the puja committees follow eco-friendly practices, and the idols are made from all biodegradable elements like hay and mud. The colours used are all also natural,” Naba Bhattacharjee, president of the Central Puja Committee said.

For older revellers like Sharmila Das, these efforts are a welcome homage to the values of Durga Puja. “I love that our traditions are evolving with the times. It shows that we can honour our customs while still being mindful of the environment,” she said as she watched children playing outside the Matri Mandir Durga Puja pandal, dressed in colourful new outfits.

The Dandia nights have brought in a new sense of festival atmosphere, with women and men dressing up in their best attires, dancing their hearts away to energetic music. One such Dandia lover who came home from Bangalore for the puja found it “great” that the city is embracing the new culture while continuing to stick to tradition.

The festivities stretch into the night, adding a shimmer to the aura of the pandals. No one seems eager to head home, especially when the last evening prayer echoes through the cool air. Revellers line up for the traditional khichdi, sharing plates and stories with friends and strangers alike.

Women-only committee leads the way

As a tribute to Goddess Durga, the symbol of feminine strength, the Bongo Bodhu Durga Puja committee at Forest Colony, Shillong, stands out for being led entirely by women. Among the 250+ pandals spread across Meghalaya this puja season, Bongo Bodhu’s unique, all-women organising team of 15 members has managed every aspect of the celebration.

Saswati Dey, president of the Bongo Bodhu committee, shared the journey which began in 2012: “Our all-women team takes pride in organising every detail of the Puja. We wanted to create a space for women to lead, especially after some of us felt sidelined by other committees solely due to our gender,” said Dey.

The early years were challenging, Dey noted, as the committee had to handle everything independently, from securing donations to bringing in drummers from outside the state. Local artisans helped bring their vision to life, as the women took on the roles traditionally managed by men in other committees. But over time, their skills and confidence grew, as did the community’s respect for their dedication.

The committee is looking toward an even more inclusive future, expressing hope to incorporate female priests and dhakis.

The all-women committee, embodying the feminine divine, and aims to host a grander puja in the upcoming years.