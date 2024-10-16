Wednesday, October 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Amit Shah to be in Bengal on Oct 24 to finalise BJP’s strategy for bypolls to 6 Assembly seats

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 16:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Kolkata in the last week of this month to chalk out a strategy for the BJP’s unit in West Bengal for the bypolls to the six Assembly constituencies in the state next month.

If everything goes as per schedule, the Union Home Minister is expected to arrive in the city on October 24, said a member of the state committee of BJP. “Besides finalising the bypoll strategies for the party, he is also expected to outline specific guidelines on increasing the membership strength of the party in West Bengal,” the state committee member added.

As per the schedule fixed so far, Shah will arrive in Kolkata on October 24 and the same day he will hold a meeting with the elected MPs and MLAs as well as top leaders of the party from the state. The bypolls are extremely crucial for both Trinamool Congress and BJP, as these will be held amid the agitations over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August.

“The new membership drive in West Bengal has been halted for the last two months in the wake of the R.G. Kar crisis. Now we are waiting for the guidelines by the Union Home Minister both on this count as well as the strategy for the forthcoming bypolls,” the party’s state committee member said.

The six Assembly constituencies where the bypolls will be held on November 13 are Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Madarihat in Alipurduar district, Naihati and Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Medinipur in West Midnapore district, and Taldangra in Bankura district.

The counting will be on November 23. All these six constituencies fell vacant as the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Barring Madarihat seat, which was with the BJP, the Trinamool Congress had won the remaining five in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

IANS

Previous article
Priyanka set for electoral debut from Wayanad
Next article
Omar Abdullah takes oath as J&K CM, no Congress in 5-member cabinet
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nayab Singh Saini elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

Chandigarh, Oct 16: Nayab Singh Saini was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana...
NATIONAL

J&K CM Omar Abdullah makes Jammu MLA Surinder Choudhary his deputy

Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir by...
News Alert

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia; Colombia, Brazil cruise

New Delhi, Oct 16:  Lionel Messi's sensational show spurred Argentina to return to winning ways in FIFA World...
INTERNATIONAL

Don’t look at CPEC through political prism: Pak PM indirectly hits at India

Islamabad, Oct 16: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indirectly sneered at India during his opening speech at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nayab Singh Saini elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 16: Nayab Singh Saini was elected as...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah makes Jammu MLA Surinder Choudhary his deputy

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as...

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia; Colombia, Brazil cruise

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Oct 16:  Lionel Messi's sensational show spurred...
Load more

Popular news

Nayab Singh Saini elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 16: Nayab Singh Saini was elected as...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah makes Jammu MLA Surinder Choudhary his deputy

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as...

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia; Colombia, Brazil cruise

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Oct 16:  Lionel Messi's sensational show spurred...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge