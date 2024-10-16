‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East Jaintia Hills, Deibormi Dhar, is spearheading a mission to protect local agriculture from the devastating impact of rodents. Known for his deep passion for farming, Dhar has introduced a game-changing solution — the “Dung Bilor Rodent Bait,” which is expected to revolutionise the way farmers safeguard their crops.

Dhar, who has worked closely with farmers as part of the Department of Agriculture’s initiatives, shared the journey behind this breakthrough in a media briefing. “Over the past few years, I’ve observed firsthand the extensive damage rodents inflict on crops, from the fields to the storage facilities. This not only reduces yield but also causes significant financial losses for farmers,” Dhar said. He emphasised that the issue of rodent damage is one of the leading challenges farmers face, especially in cultivating rice, wheat, vegetables, and fruits.

The “Dung Bilor” method is simple and accessible, using common materials like flour, dried fish, and bamboo. According to Dhar, these ingredients are easily found in local villages, and the equipment required – such as pestle, mortar, and wooden spoons – is available in most rural households. This means farmers can create the bait on their own without needing expensive tools or specialized training.

Dhar also released a detailed booklet explaining the method and the extent of rodent damage in the region. He hopes that by adopting the “Dung Bilor” bait, farmers will be empowered to take control of their crops’ protection, thereby ensuring better yields and improved financial security.

As Dhar’s solution gains traction, it is set to make a significant difference in the livelihoods of the region’s farmers, offering a sustainable and effective way to combat the persistent rodent problem.