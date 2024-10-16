Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned for its unique tourist destinations, the region is now gaining attention for its potential in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. This sector has the capacity to significantly boost tourism due to its sheer scale and demand.

MICE tourism involves business travel that brings together large groups for specific corporate or professional purposes. A recent push by the Union government has fueled enthusiasm for MICE tourism in the region, with growing interest from the corporate sector to host their events in Northeast India.

Industry experts have observed a noticeable rise in MICE activities in the Northeast, with more companies choosing these destinations. The primary attraction lies in the region’s unique and largely untapped natural ecosystems, offering a fresh alternative to traditional venues.

“For Indian corporates, the Northeast presents an exciting opportunity to experience nature without the need for extensive international travel,” said one industry source. The growing interest is also driven by the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts to promote the region through various initiatives, including the Swadesh Darshan scheme, which provides financial assistance for tourism development.

To further support MICE tourism, the Ministry has launched initiatives to develop key sites. Notably, financial assistance is being provided for the construction of a Convention Centre in Aizawl, Mizoram, aimed at boosting MICE activities in the region.

While traditional MICE destinations like Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, and Hyderabad continue to dominate, industry players note that these locations may soon reach saturation. There is a pressing need to develop infrastructure in newer destinations, such as the Northeast, to attract international visitors and increase India’s global presence in the MICE market.

“The Northeast is emerging as a key player in the growth of MICE tourism,” industry experts said, adding that the entry of major domestic and international hotel chains highlights the region’s potential. High-profile events, including important festivals and landmark G20 meetings in the Northeast, have demonstrated the region’s capacity to host large-scale events.

A 2019 study sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism revealed that India holds less than 1% of the global MICE market, despite its cultural and natural advantages. The Indian MICE industry is valued at Rs 37,576 crore, with meetings, incentives, and conferences accounting for 60% of the market.

India ranked 28th in the 2019 International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) rankings, with 158 meetings. Only seven Indian cities made the top 475 cities worldwide for international association meetings, underscoring the need for further development.

The exhibition industry in India has also been growing rapidly, outpacing the country’s GDP at an annual rate of over 8%. The sector’s economic impact is estimated at Rs 23,800 crore, with Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business generated from exhibitions. India currently has 25 purpose-built venues for hosting exhibitions, offering a combined indoor capacity of 437,000 square meters.

With the continued development of infrastructure and investment, the Northeast region could become a key player in the MICE sector, attracting both domestic and international visitors.