Meghalaya Governor felicitates 4 Kasturba Gram Seva Kendras in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Oct 17: The Governor of Meghalaya C H Vijayashankar felicitated the four Gram Seva Kendras in Meghalaya run by Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust having its headquarter here.

These institutions have been providing yeoman service to rural community and the society as a whole in the hill state.

The four Ashrams which have been felicitated by Meghalaya Governor recently are: Laitkroh Kasturba Gram Seva Kendra in East Khasi Hills (established on 14.04.1955) ; Tuber Kasturba Gram Seva Kendra in Jaintia Hills (established on 03.09.1957) ; Jambal Kasturba Gram Seva Kendra in East Garo Hills (established on 22.07.1957) and Magupara Kasturba Gram Seva Kendra in West Garo Hills (established on 03.09.1952)