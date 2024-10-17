Amitabh Bachchan recalls first time he saw Vidya Balan

Mumbai, Oct 17: Kartik Aaryan is going all out to promote his eagerly awaited horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The actor is set to make an appearance on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, where he will be joined by Vidya Balan.

The “Sawalon ki Bhool Bhulaiya” special episode, filled with twists and turns, promises a thrilling ride that blends humour, suspense, and plenty of surprises. The makers have released several exciting promos from the episode.

One of them shows Amitabh Bachchan taking a moment to reflect on Vidya’s extraordinary debut in the 2005 film ‘Parineeta.’ Sharing a personal memory, Big B said, “The first time I saw you was during the screening of Parineeta, and I was sitting with some big bigwigs and Karan Johar was one of them. I told him, ‘Iss ladki ko jaldi se sign karo, yeh bahaut badi kalakar ban ne waali hai.”

The veteran actor also recalled how deeply he was moved by Vidya’s performance, and even asked director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “Kaise dhundha inko?” Thanking Big B for his kind words, the ‘Dirty Picture’ actress added how grateful she was to have received the opportunity to work with him for the first time in the 2007 film ‘Eklavya.’

This episode is set to air on October 18. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan will reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika.

The upcoming horror-comedy, which is Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam movie ‘Manichitrathazhu’, will hit theatres on November 1. In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik Aaryan stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, taking on the role of Rooh Baba, and he is all set to reprise the character in the third installment.

IANS