Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Amitabh Bachchan recalls first time he saw Vidya Balan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Oct 17: Kartik Aaryan is going all out to promote his eagerly awaited horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The actor is set to make an appearance on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, where he will be joined by Vidya Balan.

The “Sawalon ki Bhool Bhulaiya” special episode, filled with twists and turns, promises a thrilling ride that blends humour, suspense, and plenty of surprises. The makers have released several exciting promos from the episode.

One of them shows Amitabh Bachchan taking a moment to reflect on Vidya’s extraordinary debut in the 2005 film ‘Parineeta.’ Sharing a personal memory, Big B said, “The first time I saw you was during the screening of Parineeta, and I was sitting with some big bigwigs and Karan Johar was one of them. I told him, ‘Iss ladki ko jaldi se sign karo, yeh bahaut badi kalakar ban ne waali hai.”

The veteran actor also recalled how deeply he was moved by Vidya’s performance, and even asked director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “Kaise dhundha inko?” Thanking Big B for his kind words, the ‘Dirty Picture’ actress added how grateful she was to have received the opportunity to work with him for the first time in the 2007 film ‘Eklavya.’

This episode is set to air on October 18. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan will reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika.

The upcoming horror-comedy, which is Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam movie ‘Manichitrathazhu’, will hit theatres on November 1. In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik Aaryan stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, taking on the role of Rooh Baba, and he is all set to reprise the character in the third installment.

IANS

Previous article
SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act
Next article
RG Kar protest: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 13
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RG Kar protest: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 13

Kolkata, Oct 17: The fast-unto-death strike by a section of medicos in the aftermath of the rape and...
NATIONAL

SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

New Delhi, Oct 17 : The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of...
INTERNATIONAL

WHO urges Israel to allow aid access to Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

Geneva, Oct 17: The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Israel to grant access to Gaza, where escalating violence...
NATIONAL

AIUDF to contest only one seat in Assam by-elections, says Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Oct 17: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said on Thursday that his party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RG Kar protest: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 13

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 17: The fast-unto-death strike by a section...

SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 17 : The Supreme Court on...

WHO urges Israel to allow aid access to Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

INTERNATIONAL 0
Geneva, Oct 17: The World Health Organization (WHO) urged...
Load more

Popular news

RG Kar protest: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 13

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 17: The fast-unto-death strike by a section...

SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 17 : The Supreme Court on...

WHO urges Israel to allow aid access to Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

INTERNATIONAL 0
Geneva, Oct 17: The World Health Organization (WHO) urged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge