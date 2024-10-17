Former students, citizens gather to pay tributes as noted educator laid to rest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Hundreds of students from St. Edmund’s School, past pupils, teachers and citizens paid their last respects to noted educator, Br. Eric Steve D’Souza, affectionately known as ‘Dasu’, as his mortal remains were laid to rest on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the noted educationist was brought to Shillong on Tuesday from Goa and was kept at the St. Edmund’s School Chapel to allow people to pay their tributes.

Br. D’Souza had passed away at Shanti Niwas in Goa on October 13.

Archbishop of Shillong, Rev Victor Lyngdoh presided over the Eucharist service which was held at St. Edmund’s School chapel in the presence of bishops, priests and others.

Some of his prominent former students who attended the Eucharist service included Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, former Home Minister James PK Sangma and sitting Shella MLA, Balajied Synrem.

A large number of past pupils of Loreto Convent and Pine Mount students were also present to pay their final tributes. Br. D’Souza used to take extra classes for students of these schools during the winters to help them prepare for the ICSE exams.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma joined his batch mates from St. Edmund’s School in paying floral tribute to Br. D’Souza.

Those who offered tributes included NEIGRIHMS faculty, Dr Vijay Noel Nongpiur who was Br. D’Souza’s personal physician when he was in Shillong. Br. D’Souza’s youngest sister, Nisha D’Souza came all the way from Japan to attend the funeral and spoke on behalf of the family.

St Edmund’s School principal, Br. Solomon Morris presented a special number.

After the Eucharist service, Br. D’Souza was laid to rest at the Laitumkhrah Catholic cemetery.