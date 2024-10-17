Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Former students, citizens gather to pay tributes as noted educator laid to rest

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Hundreds of students from St. Edmund’s School, past pupils, teachers and citizens paid their last respects to noted educator, Br. Eric Steve D’Souza, affectionately known as ‘Dasu’, as his mortal remains were laid to rest on Wednesday.
The mortal remains of the noted educationist was brought to Shillong on Tuesday from Goa and was kept at the St. Edmund’s School Chapel to allow people to pay their tributes.
Br. D’Souza had passed away at Shanti Niwas in Goa on October 13.
Archbishop of Shillong, Rev Victor Lyngdoh presided over the Eucharist service which was held at St. Edmund’s School chapel in the presence of bishops, priests and others.
Some of his prominent former students who attended the Eucharist service included Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, former Home Minister James PK Sangma and sitting Shella MLA, Balajied Synrem.
A large number of past pupils of Loreto Convent and Pine Mount students were also present to pay their final tributes. Br. D’Souza used to take extra classes for students of these schools during the winters to help them prepare for the ICSE exams.
Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma joined his batch mates from St. Edmund’s School in paying floral tribute to Br. D’Souza.
Those who offered tributes included NEIGRIHMS faculty, Dr Vijay Noel Nongpiur who was Br. D’Souza’s personal physician when he was in Shillong. Br. D’Souza’s youngest sister, Nisha D’Souza came all the way from Japan to attend the funeral and spoke on behalf of the family.
St Edmund’s School principal, Br. Solomon Morris presented a special number.
After the Eucharist service, Br. D’Souza was laid to rest at the Laitumkhrah Catholic cemetery.

Previous article
NPP asks BJP not to politicise flood relief
Next article
PIL on coal: Two-judge bench to hear case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better returns By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday gave a detailed presentation to Vice...
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on Wednesday appealed to the agitating SSA teachers to call...
MEGHALAYA

Pala rushes to Delhi to finalise Cong candidate

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The announcement of the date for the Gambegre bypoll has stirred up the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better...

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K...

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better...

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K...

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge