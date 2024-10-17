Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NPP asks BJP not to politicise flood relief

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The NPP on Wednesday criticised the BJP for politicising the recent disaster in Garo Hills region and asked BJP vice president and GHADC MDC, Bernard N Marak to act as a human rather than a politician.
“Supporting the flood-affected people does not mean we are asking them to join the NPP. Such statement is not acceptable. As an educated man he (Bernard) should be mature enough not to give such statements. Disasters should not be politicised since politics has a limit,” Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma said on Wednesday.
“Does he have any evidence? We give assistance beyond the party. Politics should be beyond boundaries. Bernard should look beyond BJP and think as a human being and not as a politician,” the minister added.

Previous article
High-tech machine to better cancer care at NEIGRIHMS
Next article
Former students, citizens gather to pay tributes as noted educator laid to rest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better returns By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday gave a detailed presentation to Vice...
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on Wednesday appealed to the agitating SSA teachers to call...
MEGHALAYA

Pala rushes to Delhi to finalise Cong candidate

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The announcement of the date for the Gambegre bypoll has stirred up the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better...

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K...

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better...

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K...

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge