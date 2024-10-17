NPP asks BJP not to politicise flood relief

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The NPP on Wednesday criticised the BJP for politicising the recent disaster in Garo Hills region and asked BJP vice president and GHADC MDC, Bernard N Marak to act as a human rather than a politician.

“Supporting the flood-affected people does not mean we are asking them to join the NPP. Such statement is not acceptable. As an educated man he (Bernard) should be mature enough not to give such statements. Disasters should not be politicised since politics has a limit,” Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma said on Wednesday.

“Does he have any evidence? We give assistance beyond the party. Politics should be beyond boundaries. Bernard should look beyond BJP and think as a human being and not as a politician,” the minister added.