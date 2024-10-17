TMC alleges violation of MCC by NPP, writes to Returning Officer

Tura, Oct 17: With just a few weeks to go for the upcoming by-elections to the Gambegre seat, the All-India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has written to the Returning Officer (RO) of the seat over violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the NPP.

In a complaint filed yesterday, by the district coordinator of WGH, SN Sangma, the party stated that NPP workers were allegedly distributing CGI sheets (roofing material) across the constituency in an effort to influence voters.

“This misuse of government resources is not only unethical but constitutes bribery. Despite the announcement of election and MCC, the NPP has continued with these activities,” stated the complaint while adding that CGI sheets were being distributed in the village of Aminda Simsang yesterday, Oct 16.

Further, the party also alleged that huge quantities of CGI sheets have been stocked by the NPP at various polling stations for distribution to voters, which they added was going on unabated.

The party has sought the intervention of the RO to immediately put a stop to the activities of the NPP.

Voting for the Gambegre seat will take place on Nov 13 with the by poll being necessitated due to the resignation of Saleng Sangma, who is now the MP for the Tura seat.

In an expected four-pronged contest, the NPP’s Mehtab Chandee Sangma will take on AITC’s Sadhiarani Sangma and the Congress’ Jingjang M Marak (whose candidature was announced today. Oct 17). The BJP, which is also keen to contest the seat is yet to declare a candidate.