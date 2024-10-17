NIT, Meghalaya to hold 11th Convocation on Saturday

Shillong, Oct 17: The 11th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Meghalaya will be held at the State Convention Centre on Saturday.

Managing Director, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Suvamoy Saha will be the chief guest speaker while Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur and Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Jha, Director (Personnel), NEEPCO Ltd will be the guests of honour.

The convocation will be presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Governors of NIT Meghalaya, Sunil Alagh.

NIT director, Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta informed that 193 scholars and students will be awarded degrees in this convocation, which includes 140 B.Tech. students, 9 M.Tech students 23 M.Sc students and 21 Ph.D scholars.

He informed that institutional gold and silver medals will be awarded for academic excellence, and the President’s Gold medal will be awarded to the best graduate.

Prof Mahanta also informed that this year, with an initiative from the Chairman, Shri Sunil Alagh, Chairperson’s gold medal has been instituted, and it will be awarded to the best female graduate (B.Tech).