SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on Wednesday appealed to the agitating SSA teachers to call off their protest but they decided to continue with it till the government comes up with something concrete to address their demands.

The decision followed talks that the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Association (AMSSASTA) had with Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and Commissioner & Secretary of Education Department Vijay Kumar Mantri. The talks were inconclusive.

The state government had on Tuesday said it is practically not possible for it to meet the demands of the agitating SSA teachers in one go. They are staging an indefinite sit-in demonstration demanding a 100% hike in pay and the shifting of the services of 13,000 SSA teachers from the State Implementation Society to the Education department to secure their jobs.

“We met the Commissioner-Secretary and the Education Minister and discussed a lot of issues. The government assured us that it is taking steps but the process may take long because the matter has been handed over to the State Education Commission. The government said it is waiting for the report to take a decision,” AMSSASTA vice president Defender S Lamare said.

He said the AMSSASTA has no issues with government processes and procedures but it expects these to be sped up as the SSA teachers have been suffering for the last 16 days.

“We understand that we need to go to our schools and teach the students as their examination is very near but we have been compelled to take to the streets,” Lamare said.

“We will carry on with our protest. We urge the teachers to support our cause as the talks are on and the government is processing our demands. He (Sangma) assured that they will table the presentation soon but our agitation will continue until and unless something concrete comes up from their end,” he added.

Sangma said he met both AMSSASTA and Meghalaya SSA School Association and had a meaningful discussion.

“There are four SSA teachers in my family and this is nothing new. I explained to them the plans of the government, its policy and financial limitations. I think they have understood. We are exploring all options,” the minister said.

He also said that the government wants to resolve the problem permanently.

“Enhancement may be the last option to discuss and decide but even if we do it, this problem will continue as other places like Nagaland have 3,000 SSA teachers but we have around 13,000. This is huge for the state’s finances,” Sangma said.

“We are waiting for the State Education Commission’s recommendations. In the meanwhile, we are working out modalities and giving a presentation to the cabinet so that the financial situation can be balanced,” he added.

Noting that the issue has been lingering for the past many years, he said a permanent solution is required. He appealed to the agitating teachers to call off their stir.