MEGHALAYA

Pala rushes to Delhi to finalise Cong candidate

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The announcement of the date for the Gambegre bypoll has stirred up the Congress with MPCC Vincent H Pala rushing to New Delhi to finalise the name of the Congress candidate.
Former Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma’s close aide, Jingjang M Marak is the lone applicant for the Congress ticket.
The BJP is also yet to announce the name of its candidate although reports from Garo Hills indicate that the party is likely to field Bernard N Marak.
Gambegre is poised to witness a multi-cornered contest with the NPP fielding Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee and the TMC putting up Sadhiarani Sangma in Gambegre. She is the sitting GHADC MDC and the wife of Mukul Sangma’s brother and former minister Zenith M Sangma.
TMC accuses NPP of violating MCC
Barely a day after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect ahead of the bypoll to the Gambegre Assembly seat, the opposition TMC has accused the ruling NPP of violating the restrictions by distributing CGI sheets to voters in an attempt to influence them.
A complaint in this regard has also been filed by SN Sangma, the TMC’s Garo Hills district coordinator with Returning Officer Jagdish Chelani.
According to the complaint, the CGI materials were distributed by NPP workers at Aminda Simsang village (polling station no 2). Videos of villagers corroborating the claim were also submitted by the TMC, along with the complaint.
“Despite the ECI having announced the date of polling, the NPP continues with these activities. This blatant disregard for the rules undermines the spirit of conducting a free and fair election,” the complaint stated.
Meanwhile, it was further alleged that the NPP still has large quantities of CGI sheets stocked up near almost every polling station and that their distribution to voters was continuing unabated.
Pointing out that the act was not only unethical but also amounts to bribery, the TMC sought the officials immediate intervention to stop the activity and to ensure that the election is conducted in a free and fair manner.

VPP blames thoughtless SSA implementation for mess
SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal
