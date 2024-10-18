Lack of schools & healthcare a concern as NIT shifts to Sohra

Shillong, Oct 17: A long wait of 14 years finally ends for the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) as the institute will be shifting to its permanent campus at Saitsohpen, Sohra, in December. The institute currently functions from the Bijni Complex in Laitumkhrah, Shillong.

However, a major concern has been raised by the faculties over the lack of schools and healthcare facilities in Sohra, due to which the institute is facing problems in retaining the faculties.

According to NIT Meghalaya Director Pinakeswar Mahanta, most of the faculties are ready to leave Meghalaya if they get any opening in their home state.

“We are planning to request the Ministry to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the campus. We will also seek special package to encourage our faculties to remain in the institute,” Prof Mahanta told reporters on Thursday.

“We are planning to shift to our permanent campus on December 15. We will start the next academic session in our new campus from February 1,” he said.

The new campus constructed at a total cost of Rs 429.7 crore is spread across 320 acres of land with the main campus occupying 220 acres. An additional Rs 74 crore was spent on purchase of furniture and other equipment for the institute.

The new campus at Saitsohpen consisting of academic complexes, five hostels (two for boys and three for girls), canteens, residential quarters, workshops, laboratories, a central instrumentation facility, a central library and a highly advanced IT centre is ready to welcome the students, he said.

Replying to a query, the Director said they are ready to shift to the permanent campus even though the physical progress of construction is 90 per cent. He said the permanent campus was targeted to be completed in 2022 but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institute was ranked 88th by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework out of 170 colleges in India in 2024.