Friday, October 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MHRC rendered inactive after member’s term ends

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 17: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) will no longer be able to conduct any meeting or hear any case as it does not have the quorum after the term of judicial member Baffindalyne Giri ended on Thursday.
As per the Act, the Commission requires a quorum of two out of three members, including the Chairperson to take any decision. In view of this development, the commission has postponed all hearings in different cases.
The Cabinet has approved the appointment of the current State Information Officer, Heimonlang Nongpluh as its non-judicial member after the term of former DGP PJ Hanaman ended.
However, Nongpluh is expected to assume charge only in December.

Previous article
Govt defends festival budget as investment in tourism sector
Next article
Lack of schools & healthcare a concern as NIT shifts to Sohra
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers’ Council meeting, in Chandigarh on...

MEGHALAYA

Lack of schools & healthcare a concern as NIT shifts to Sohra

Shillong, Oct 17: A long wait of 14 years finally ends for the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Govt defends festival budget as investment in tourism sector

SHILLONG, Oct 17: With the government-sponsored festival season approaching fast, the state government has justified the budget allocated...
MEGHALAYA

Jingjang Marak gets Congress ticket for Gambegre bypoll

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The Congress on Thursday announced the name of Jingjang M Marak as its candidate for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge