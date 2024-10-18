MHRC rendered inactive after member’s term ends

Shillong, Oct 17: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) will no longer be able to conduct any meeting or hear any case as it does not have the quorum after the term of judicial member Baffindalyne Giri ended on Thursday.

As per the Act, the Commission requires a quorum of two out of three members, including the Chairperson to take any decision. In view of this development, the commission has postponed all hearings in different cases.

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of the current State Information Officer, Heimonlang Nongpluh as its non-judicial member after the term of former DGP PJ Hanaman ended.

However, Nongpluh is expected to assume charge only in December.