Saturday, October 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘First off the block’: BJP announces candidates for West Bengal Assembly bypolls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 19: Taking a lead over other parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Saturday announced candidates for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal that will be going for bypolls on November 13.

The six assembly constituencies that will be going for polls next month are Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Madarihat in Alipurduar district, Naihati and Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Medinipur in West Midnapore district, and Taldangra in Bankura district.

A statement issued by the BJP said that Dipak Kumar Roy would contest from Sitai, Rahul Lohar from Madarihat, Rupak Mitra from Naihati, Bimal Das from Haroa, Subhajit Roy from Medinipur, and Ananya Roy Chakraborty from Taldangra. The BJP is the first major political party in the state to announce their candidates for the six Assembly constituencies.

The other three major political forces – the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Congress, and the CPI-M-led Left Front are yet to announce their candidates. It is also uncertain whether the Congress and the Left Front will continue with their seat-sharing arrangement as they did since the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections.

All these six constituencies are going for by-polls as the sitting MLAs had quit after winning the Lok Sabha elections this year. Barring Madarihat, which was held by the BJP, the Trinamool had won all the remaining five seats in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The by-polls are extremely crucial for both Trinamool and the BJP, considering that they will be conducted against the backdrop of the boiling situation in West Bengal amid the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August, and the consequent protests, especially by junior doctors, some of which are on a fast-unto-death for their demands.

IANS

Previous article
UN takes Pakistan to cleaners on human rights violations, religious intolerance and media curbs
Next article
Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said it has agreed to open four additional airports for...
NATIONAL

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a crucial meeting with key BJP leaders and...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has been removed from his position,...
NATIONAL

UN takes Pakistan to cleaners on human rights violations, religious intolerance and media curbs

Islamabad, Oct 19: A detailed report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee has raised serious concerns over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said...

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday...

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police...
Load more

Popular news

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said...

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday...

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge