Saturday, October 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

GoM proposes to raise GST on luxury shoes, watches, aims revenue boost by Rs 22,000 cr

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 19: In a significant development, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday agreed upon some Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revisions that are likely to bring in an additional Rs 22,000 crore revenue. The GoM, headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, suggested raising GST rates on several luxury items, including high-end wristwatches and shoes.

The GoM proposed to increase the GST rate on wristwatches priced above Rs 25,000 from 18 per cent to 28 per cent. Also, shoes costing over Rs 15,000 will also see a tax hike from 18 per cent to 28 per cent, as per the GoM proposal.

The GoM members also decided to lower tax rates on 20-litre packaged drinking water bottles and bicycles to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. GST on exercise notebooks can be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, the members proposed. The GST on bicycles priced below Rs 10,000 should be reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

In September, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reduced the GST on cancer drugs and ‘namkeens’ (selected snacks).

Meanwhile, the GoM has also decided to exempt the GST on term life insurance premiums and premiums paid by senior citizens for health cover. The move would alleviate the tax burden on both insurers and policyholders.

The ministerial panel, tasked to rationalise rates, is scheduled to submit its recommendation to the GST Council by October 31. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the GST Council when it meets next.

IANS

Previous article
BJP releases list of 66 Jharkhand candidates, fields Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Champai Soren from Saraikela
Next article
26 km mega rally in Bengal seeks justice for RG Kar rape-murder victim
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said it has agreed to open four additional airports for...
NATIONAL

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a crucial meeting with key BJP leaders and...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has been removed from his position,...
NATIONAL

‘First off the block’: BJP announces candidates for West Bengal Assembly bypolls

Kolkata, Oct 19: Taking a lead over other parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Saturday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said...

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday...

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police...
Load more

Popular news

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said...

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday...

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge