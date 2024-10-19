Miss Shillong 2024: Meet the contestants

Contestant No. 1: Emichwa Daka B Ladia is a 19-year-old sweet girl who is all about adventure, joy and empowering young minds. She feels life is too short for anything less so she strives to create unforgettable memories in life.

Contestant No. 2: Evanjeline Thubru is 24 years old and is a Models United Nations (MUN) diplomat who advocates for reproductive health in her role as a host for the Health department podcast Adolescents Unfiltered which she feels is a way to educate and empower women.

Contestant No. 3: Mahima Sinha believes that as a participant she wishes to influence for a world that is more comfortable and safe for women. In her words, women are the womb of the universe and ought to be empowered and celebrated. Notwithstanding adorned with a crown or not, every woman is queen within.

Contestant No. 4: Rimika Shylla is a 23-year-old professional from Mihmyntdu, Jowai and is currently working as a staff nurse at Woodland Hospital, Shillong.She bats for advocating awareness on mental health issues through social media platforms and drum up support for the well-being of those going people afflicted with this bane.

Contestant No. 5: Gracey Nandi is a Sociology student and strongly supports adressing the issue of mental health. She loves to crochet and is a trained Khatam and belly dancer.

Contestant No. 6: Ellereen Mary Shanpru is a vibrant 16-year-old 10th grade student who loves to sing, dance, read and write. She is committed to women empowerment and child education and feels the youth should harness their energy to become the voice for change.

Contestant No. 7: Lameca Passah is a 24-year-old passionate make-up artiste, model and a lifelong learner. She believes that nothing can dim her fire from within as she strongly believes in herself. Her motto is: “If not now, then when?”

Contestant No. 8: Melissa Hannah Mylliemngap is an 18-year-old student currently pursuing her Bachelor’s degree at Shillong College. She is passionteabout modelling and pageantry and wishes to use such platforms to advocate against sexual violence against women.

Contestant No. 9: Anouska Rana is a 22-year-old Commerce graduate. Her concerns are on the issue of the lack of adequate safety for women in India. She feels that as a contestant in this Pageant, she can impact on creating attention and pro-active action to address this issue.

Contestant No. 10: Angelina Jackson is a 20-year-old national-level athelete. She has won national and state awards in painting and best athelete, respectively. She advocates against drug abuse and stands up for helping the youth, who she sees as most vulnerable and impressionable, in this cause.

Contestant No. 11: Pragati Thapa is a 16-year-old student of St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong. She feels a person must be curious enough in order to shine and she has stood up against all odds to have come this far.

Contestant No. 12: Nikita Nongrum is a 17-year-old student pursuing her 12th standard. She is outspoken and wants to be the voice for all the oppressed and victimised girls in society.

Contestant No. 13: Eileen Mercy D. Nongrum is a 19-year-old pageantry title holder who believes that as a make-over artiste she can transform people to bring out the best versions of themselves. She adores children and pet animals and aspires to be a kindergarten teacher someday.

Contestant No. 14: Loretta Laloo is a 21-year-old student pursuing her Masters in History from NEHU. She is a national-level basketball player, creative DIYs and reading. She lives for the moment,believing that special moments create her life story-an idea, a challenge, a discovery.

Contestant No. 15: Jyoti Bhardwaj is a 22-year-old medical student. Basketball is her hobby and she feels that her medical qualification and a touch of pageantry will help serve mankind and she is socially concerned about drug

abuse amongst the youth.

