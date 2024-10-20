A child signs a poster during an awareness campaign, in the city on Friday. The Child Friendly Shillong in collaboration with Shillong Traffic Police and students
of St. Edmunds College, Martin Luthur Christian University, Indian Institute of
Professional Studies, William Carey University and Women’s College had
organised a campaign on the need and importance of wearing
helmets by children while riding on two-wheelers.
A child signs a poster during an awareness campaign in the city on Friday
Date:
Share post:
A child signs a poster during an awareness campaign, in the city on Friday. The Child Friendly Shillong in collaboration with Shillong Traffic Police and students