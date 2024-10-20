Sunday, October 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

A child signs a poster during an awareness campaign in the city on Friday

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

A child signs a poster during an awareness campaign, in the city on Friday. The Child Friendly Shillong in collaboration with Shillong Traffic Police and students
of St. Edmunds College, Martin Luthur Christian University, Indian Institute of
Professional Studies, William Carey University and Women’s College had
organised a campaign on the need and importance of wearing
helmets by children while riding on two-wheelers.

Previous article
Govt initiates step to revive long-stalled market project
Next article
Group moves govt for NCB office in Shillong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s Prime Minister

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s...
NATIONAL

Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats NEW DELHI, Oct 19: The Congress has said that parliamentary oversight of...
NATIONAL

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister...
MEGHALAYA

NPP’s ‘exploits’ in bypoll campaign concern TMC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 19: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has accused the National People’s Party (NPP) of misusing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s Prime Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York...

Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

NATIONAL 0
Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats NEW DELHI, Oct...

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj...
Load more

Popular news

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s Prime Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York...

Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

NATIONAL 0
Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats NEW DELHI, Oct...

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge