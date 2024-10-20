Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Rajasthan SOG raids multiple locations, detains seven in SI paper leak case

By: Agencies

Jaipur, Oct 20: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police have simultaneously raided multiple locations in different parts of the state and detained more than seven accused from Khajwana village of Nagaur district in connection with the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination paper leak case.

The raids started on Saturday wee hours and continued for several hours.

The SOG also raided nine locations in Bikaner and detained seven others for their alleged involvement in the executive officer (EO) recruitment exam rigging. The raids in Bikaner continued from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday.

The SOG took all detained accused to Jaipur. According to sources, those detained included Ram Singh and Sunil Kumar — both are candidates for SI recruitment exams.

Nagaur’s Kuchera police station SHO Sunil Kumar said: “The SOG team had informed the police station about raids shortly before taking action. Even now, SOG officers are keeping a constant watch in the area.”

Meanwhile, the SOG raided nine locations in Naya Shahar, JNV, Kotwali, Muktprakash, Jasrasar, Kalu, Khajuwala, Nokha and Napasar areas of Bikaner in the EO recruitment exam case.

SOG Additional SP Sunil Kumar said: “Investigation is being done following the complaint of irregularities in the EO exam. The team left for Jaipur at 1 p.m. with the detained people. Arrests will also be made if needed.”

The SOG also conducted raids in Beawar district.

The SOG has so far arrested around 50 trainee SIs and more than 30 people associated with the racket allegedly involved in the 2021 SI recruitment examination paper leak case. Many trainee SIs are still on the radar of SOG.

–IANS

