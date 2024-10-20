Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Tension flares in Bihar’s Vaishali as man dies during police raid

By: Agencies

Date:

Patna, Oct 20 : Tensions flared in Bihar’s Vaishali district following the death of a 50-year-old man during a police raid at a village on Saturday, which led to a confrontation between villagers and police personnel.

The incident took place at Jalalpur Gangti village, where a police team had arrived to investigate reports of illegal liquor trade.

According to police, villagers started fleeing in various directions after seeing the team and amidst the chaos, Rajendra Paswan, who reportedly was about 250 metres away from the team, collapsed on the road and died.

Though he died during the raid, the exact cause of his death remains unclear.

“Following Paswan’s death, the villagers grew enraged, blaming the police for the incident. They pelted stones at the team and vandalised the police vehicle. One constable sustained minor injuries in the altercation,” sources said.

Following the unrest, a large police force from more than six districts led by an SDPO-rank officer was deployed in the village to restore law &amp; order.

The district police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances under which Paswan died.

The incident comes at a time when the Bihar police are facing criticism for their handling of alcohol-related tragedies, particularly after recent hooch tragedies in Siwan and Saran that led to numerous deaths.

According to police, 28 people died in Siwan and Saran during the hooch tragedies. In response, police have intensified crackdowns on the illegal sale of alcohol across the state, leading to heightened tensions in some rural areas.

–IANS

