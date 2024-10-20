Sunday, October 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Trinamool leader’s statement on protesting doctors creates uproar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 20 :A controversial comment by the Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh about the junior doctors protesting against the ghastly rape and murder of their colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has created an uproar among the members of the medical fraternity in West Bengal.

Ghosh had advised his party workers to prepare a list of junior doctors posted in various districts. “Many junior doctors attached to state-run medical colleges in the districts are not attending their scheduled duty hours. They attend the duties there for some hours and then come to Kolkata to do parallel private practices. Prepare the list of these doctors so that it can be sent to the state government for proper administrative action against them as per law,” Ghosh said.

The Trinamool leader had also claimed that the list of such junior doctors, who are doing parallel private practices, will be sent to the state government so that disciplinary action as per existing legal provisions can be taken against them

However, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of the junior doctors spearheading the movement on this rape and murder issue, has described Ghosh’s comments as a ploy to divert public attention from the ongoing protest movements with the spontaneous public support.

“We have been insisting on infrastructure development at state-run medical colleges and hospitals in Kolkata for some time. One such demand is the immediate introduction of the biometric attendance marking system at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals. That will reveal who is attending regularly and who is not. Let the administration take action against the defaulters then,” argued a WBJDF representative.

Another protesting junior doctor said that such comments by Ghosh in the current situation were an attempt to instigate the public against the protesters and is actually another form of “threat- culture” that has prevailed in the medical colleges and hospitals in the state for so long.

“Such attempts to divert attention from our movement in support of our justified demands will never work out,” he added.

According to Manas Gumta, former general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, Ghosh is unnecessarily poking his nose in a thoroughly administrative affair despite not being a part of the administration. “He is mistaken if he thinks that we will be scared,” said Gumta

–IANS

Previous article
Look at Punjab stubble burning first, says BJP on AAP’s pollution claims
Next article
Class 11 girl set ablaze by boyfriend, dies in Andhra hospital
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Dholpur mishap: PM Modi extends condolences to bereaved families, announces ex-gratia

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sympathy at the death of 12...
NATIONAL

AAP slashed Punjab farm fires by 50 pc, BJP playing dirty politics: Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday criticised the BJP for what she termed...
NATIONAL

AAP names four candidates for Assembly bypolls in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 20 :The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday, released the list of candidates for the upcoming...
NATIONAL

Five key operatives of Bambiha-Kaushal gang held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 20:In a breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five key operatives of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dholpur mishap: PM Modi extends condolences to bereaved families, announces ex-gratia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

AAP slashed Punjab farm fires by 50 pc, BJP playing dirty politics: Delhi CM Atishi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 20 : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi...

AAP names four candidates for Assembly bypolls in Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 20 :The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on...
Load more

Popular news

Dholpur mishap: PM Modi extends condolences to bereaved families, announces ex-gratia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

AAP slashed Punjab farm fires by 50 pc, BJP playing dirty politics: Delhi CM Atishi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 20 : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi...

AAP names four candidates for Assembly bypolls in Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 20 :The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge