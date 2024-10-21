Higher education in India at a transitional crossroad: USTM VC

Guwahati, Oct 21: The landscape of higher education in India is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the opportunities introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This was highlighted by Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and Former President, Association of Indian Universities, during a recent workshop on ‘Internationalisation at Indian Higher Education Institutions – Structures and Services’, held in Guwahati.

The workshop was organized by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), New Delhi.

In his address, Prof. Sharma emphasized that the NEP 2020 is providing Indian universities

and colleges with the tools to reshape their educational ecosystems, offering greater

flexibility and fostering innovative pedagogies, according to a USTM Press release.

He remarked, “Higher education in India is in a transitional stage. The new National Education Policy has opened up transformational opportunities for institutions, which are now focused on its implementation. This offers the potential to create an inclusive and technology-oriented learning environment.”

He stressed the importance of teacher orientation to effectively adopt new technological tools, ensuring inclusive education. Prof. Sharma further discussed strategies for transnational cooperation to enhance the quality and relevance of higher education in India.

He elaborated on the scope of international collaboration under NEP 2020, emphasizing its role in improving educational quality, employability, and fostering multicultural diversity. While acknowledging the opportunities, he also addressed the challenges institutions face in building global partnerships.

Prof. Sharma also shared USTM’s recent initiatives aimed at establishing international

collaborations with institutions from various countries.

The workshop provided a platform to explore academic linkages, especially with European

universities, with a particular focus on strengthening ties with German institutions.

Among the dignitaries present were: H.E. Philipp Ackermann, German Embassy; Dr. Katja

Lasch, Director, DAAD; Mr. Michael Houlgate, British Council; Dr. Fabien Chariex,

Embassy of France; Matthew Johnston, Minister Counsellor, Australian High

Commission; Mr. Kuldeep Dagar, Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

This workshop served as a critical step towards fostering global partnerships and enhancing

the internationalization of higher education institutions in India.