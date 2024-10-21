Monday, October 21, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

MEGHAPEX-2024 Philatelic Exhibition inaugurated by KHADC CEM and DGP

Shillong, Oct 21: The Meghalaya Postal Division organised a “MEGHAPEX-2024,” a two-day Philatelic Exhibition at the State Convention Centre , from October 21 to 22. The even was inaugurated by KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem and DGP Idashisha Nongrang.

The exhibition had renowned philatelists and stamp collectors displaying their exhibits of stamps, First Day Covers, and Special Covers.

The event also featured a variety of competitions for school students, including letter writing, stamp designing, and quiz contests, alongside a seminar on philately.

Another highlight of the event was the release of a Special Cover on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Shillong, during the opening ceremony.

