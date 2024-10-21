Monday, October 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction, dancers swing into action to her rescue

By: Agencies

Date:

Pop icon Taylor Swift recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage.
However, her dancers acted quickly, and came to her rescue.
During her Eras Tour stop in Miami, Swift, 34, experienced a wardrobe malfunction as she was performing her track But Daddy I Love Him, with her white gown suddenly popping open in the back, reports People magazine.
As per the Miami Herald’s report of the concert, the singer-songwriter was just beginning the song, which is from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown came unzipped.
As per People, in a video shared on social media by a fan, two of Swift’s dancers can be seen springing into action and helping her zip up the dress so she could continue her performance. (IANS)

Previous article
Mahesh Bhatt’s “Arth” starring Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi to be screened at MAMI Film Festival
Next article
Case filed against Ekta Kapoor, her mother under POCSO act for objectionable scenes in Gandi Baat
