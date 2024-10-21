Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction, dancers swing into action to her rescue

Pop icon Taylor Swift recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage.

However, her dancers acted quickly, and came to her rescue.

During her Eras Tour stop in Miami, Swift, 34, experienced a wardrobe malfunction as she was performing her track But Daddy I Love Him, with her white gown suddenly popping open in the back, reports People magazine.

As per the Miami Herald’s report of the concert, the singer-songwriter was just beginning the song, which is from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown came unzipped.

As per People, in a video shared on social media by a fan, two of Swift’s dancers can be seen springing into action and helping her zip up the dress so she could continue her performance. (IANS)