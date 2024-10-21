Monday, October 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Case filed against Ekta Kapoor, her mother under POCSO act for objectionable scenes in Gandi Baat

By: Agencies

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble.
A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji’s web series Gandi Baat.
The case is related to season 6 of the web series Gandi Baat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.
According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.
It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls.
However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app. (ANI)

Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction, dancers swing into action to her rescue
Kriti Kharbanda opts for minimal mehendi on her first Karwa Chauth
