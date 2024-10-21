Monday, October 21, 2024
spot_img
EDITORIAL

Threats to security

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

A crude bomb blew up the wall of the CRPF School in Rohini area in the national capital on Sunday. While this was not a major incident and there were no casualties, it is obviously sending out a message to the government and security forces. This heightens the need for greater alert. Notably, this would seem to be a season of threats by anti-national elements – with the Pakistani militants on the one side and the Khalistani movement on the other. The Canada-based Sikh rebels, with substantial patronage from the government there, might be getting a fresh lease of life.
The overall security scenario was satisfactory for the past few years. The North-East was breathing free, except for Manipur where things are still on the boil. The rebel movements targeting Delhi were mostly lying low. Kashmir too had peace gaining the upper hand and, as a result, tourism – the mainstay of the local economy has started reviving in a major way. The Pakistanis had mostly stopped the border skirmishes after the surgical strikes and IAF bombings during the fag end of PM Modi’s first term. On the railway front too, the number of accidents came down though the epic disaster in Odisha claimed many lives. Thereafter, some more train mishaps occurred despite the government’s claim ten years ago that safety would be the first priority.
In a nation of nearly a billion and a half, maintaining order and keeping things under control is a huge credit to any government. Narendra Modi as prime minister avoided confrontations and adopted a soft approach – to a point of criminal inaction – in several pressing cases, so that peace prevailed. Exceptions were the CAA-NCR protests, when Muslims felt they were being treated as second-class citizens and hounded out by the BJP-led government at the Centre. The recent disturbances to public life – as in Delhi – are rare but point to danger ahead. Notably, as many as 32 Indian flights received bomb threats on Saturday in coordinated actions, but only one flight was ‘diverted’ while the rest operated normally. A youth in Chhattisgarh sent out 19 of these threats – he says he wanted to take “revenge on his business partner.” The actual reason might be something different – and such action cannot be taken lightly. It must be said to the credit of Home Minister Amit Shah that he handled the law and order and militancy with a heavy hand. Any slackening in the controls and alert would be taken full advantage of by anti-national elements. The intelligence apparatus must remain more alert. Saboteurs plan long-term and act when they deem fit. Peace must prevail.

Previous article
An ambiguous proposal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Will give it all in next two matches, says Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru, Oct 20: After losing Test series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy...
SPORTS

India’s lead reduces in WTC standings as NZ jump to fourth

Bengaluru, Oct 20: New Zealand’s comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy...
NATIONAL

Modi pans ‘nepotism’ culture, urges ‘non-political’ youths to join politics

Varanasi (UP), Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of practising...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct Cher, Ozzy & more

Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Zendaya bookended Saturday’s inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, giving...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will give it all in next two matches, says Rohit Sharma

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Oct 20: After losing Test series opener to...

India’s lead reduces in WTC standings as NZ jump to fourth

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Oct 20: New Zealand’s comfortable eight-wicket win over...

Modi pans ‘nepotism’ culture, urges ‘non-political’ youths to join politics

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi (UP), Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Will give it all in next two matches, says Rohit Sharma

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Oct 20: After losing Test series opener to...

India’s lead reduces in WTC standings as NZ jump to fourth

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Oct 20: New Zealand’s comfortable eight-wicket win over...

Modi pans ‘nepotism’ culture, urges ‘non-political’ youths to join politics

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi (UP), Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge