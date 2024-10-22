Tuesday, October 22, 2024
SPORTS

Constable forced to take personal leave to officiate U-17 Women’s World Cup

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 21: Denied special leave by the state government, Meghalaya Police constable Riiohlang Dhar has been forced to take personal leave to officiate in the ongoing U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic as an assistant referee.
Dhar made Meghalayans proud by becoming the first from the state and the second Indian woman assistant referee to be selected to officiate in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The state government did not grant special leave to her despite the feat on the ground that she is not going as an athlete.
People viewed the government policy as strange. They said she deserved recognition and accolades for her achievement.
Sources said the Police department had written to the state government a number of times to grant special leave to Dhar as she has brought laurels to the state.
While denying special leave, the government cited a rule that Dhar has to take earned leave if she wants to go.
The Police department internally provided all logistical support, including arrangement for her tickets to go to the Dominican Republic. The department could have sent her on duty if it was an assignment within the country. But this assignment entails the state government’s approval, the sources said.
Senior police officials are sympathetic and supportive but they cannot grant her leave to perform FIFA duties.

