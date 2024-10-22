By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The Department of Law at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, successfully organised a national seminar on ‘Harnessing AI Opportunities for Women’ on October 18 at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium, NEHU. Sponsored by the National Commission for Women, New Delhi, the seminar was held in a hybrid format, bringing together experts and participants from across the country to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in empowering women.

The seminar attracted enthusiastic participation from over 250 attendees, both online and offline.

The inaugural session was attended by Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times, who served as the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of NEHU, Prof NM Panda, chaired the session. In her welcome address, Prof (Dr) Jyoti J Mozika, Head of the Department of Law, emphasised the seminar’s theme, highlighting the potential of AI to create new opportunities for women in various sectors. She stressed the importance of leveraging AI as a tool for empowerment and equity.

Delivering the keynote address, Mukhim discussed the vast potential of AI to enhance administrative efficiency and drive social progress. However, she also warned of the risks of misuse and stressed the need for stringent monitoring mechanisms to ensure AI is harnessed responsibly.

Prof Panda, in his remarks, elaborated on AI’s transformative impact, particularly in breaking down long-standing gender barriers. He emphasized AI’s critical role in fostering women’s progress by dismantling the glass ceiling and enabling them to compete in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The seminar featured two technical sessions, with distinguished resource persons from academia, legal practice, and law enforcement delivering structured and insightful lectures. Topics of discussion included AI-driven empowerment and the emerging opportunities it offers for women across various sectors.

A total of 26 papers were presented by university and college faculty, research scholars, and students from institutions across India, offering diverse perspectives on AI’s potential to drive women’s empowerment in alignment with the seminar’s objectives.

During the valedictory session, Dean, School of Social Sciences, NEHU, Prof CA Mawlong, commended the Department of Law for organising such a timely and relevant seminar, with the valuable support of the National Commission for Women. Prof Mawlong emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and research on the intersection of AI and gender, particularly in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.