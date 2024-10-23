Wednesday, October 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEHU recounts contribution to devp of social sciences in NE

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Department of Political Science at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) organised a symposium focusing on the contributions of the university to the development of social sciences in the Northeast. A distinguished panel of experts from various fields including Political Science, History, Sociology, Cultural and Creative Studies, and Law reflected on the evolution, contributions, and challenges faced by these departments in advancing social sciences in the region.
Professor Srikanth from the Political Science Department set the tone for the discussions, highlighting the department’s efforts to disseminate knowledge about politics in Northeast through teaching and research. He presented insights into rigorous initiatives that explore traditional political institutions, regional ethnic politics, gender issues, as well as topics such as insurgency, militancy, NGOs, and civil society.
In her remarks, Prof Tejimala Gurung Nag from the History Department addressed the dominance of colonial narratives and emphasized the necessity of moving beyond reliance on colonial sources to truly understand the history of Northeast. She outlined various steps taken by the department to diversify the history curriculum and advocated for a more inclusive representation of the region’s past.
Prof Rekha M Shanpliang from the Sociology Department discussed the department’s initiatives in understanding modernisation, social change, agrarian scenarios, and community studies. Her reflections underscored the vital role of sociological inquiry in enhancing our understanding of societal dynamics.
Showcasing groundbreaking research from the Cultural and Creative Studies Department, Prof Desmond L Kharmawphlang highlighted unique cultural expressions such as folk music and humor, inspiring a profound appreciation for local traditions and the importance of preserving indigenous cultures.
Prof Chintamoni Rout reaffirmed the Law Department’s commitment to developing skilled legal professionals who contribute actively to societal growth. His insights on the role of law in shaping communities reinforced the department’s dedication to social justice.
The panellists candidly addressed pressing challenges, including the abrogation of the UGC SAP, faculty shortages, and budgetary constraints. They also stressed on the urgent need to shift from traditional studies towards fostering critical and innovative research that responds to contemporary societal issues.
As the symposium concluded, Prof Munmun Majumdar, the session’s chairperson, encouraged attendees to view challenges as valuable opportunities for growth and innovation, emphasisng the importance of collaboration for a brighter future.

Previous article
Mock drill on disaster in city college
Next article
William Carey University VC re-elected as VP of Political Science body
