William Carey University VC re-elected as VP of Political Science body

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: Prof Soma Bhowmick, Vice Chancellor of William Carey University, Meghalaya, has been re-elected as the vice president of the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) for a second consecutive term. The election took place during the 61st All India Political Science Conference and International Seminar on ‘Viksit Bharat @2047,’ held from October 18-19 at Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
IPSA, the oldest and largest academic body in India for those interested in Political Science and Public Administration, brings together teachers, students, scholars, and professionals.
Since 1939, IPSA has been publishing the Indian Journal of Political Science, a peer-reviewed journal featuring well-researched studies in political science and public administration.

NEHU recounts contribution to devp of social sciences in NE
Aga Khan Academy scouts for meritorious students in M’laya
