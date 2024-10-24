Russia, Iran may fuel violent post-poll protests in US, intel officials warn

WASHINGTON, Oct 23: Russia and Iran may try to encourage violent protests in the US after next month’s election, senior intelligence officials warned Tuesday, citing two recent examples of foreign intelligence agencies seeking to sow discord ahead of the vote.

The officials, with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said both countries could support violent protests either by covertly organizing events themselves or by encouraging participation in those planned by domestic groups. The aim, the officials said, would be to increase division, cast doubt on election results and complicate the transfer of presidential power.

In January, Russian military intelligence tried to recruit an American to organize protests in the US, according to a declassified national intelligence memo released publicly Tuesday. The American was “probably unwitting” and did not know he was in contact with Russian agents, the memo said.

The US first accused the Iranian government of covertly supporting protests against American support for Israel during the war in Gaza. Individuals linked to Iran offered to cover the cost of travel to protests this year in Washington, the memo said.

The risk that one of America’s adversaries could encourage political violence after the election is greater this year, officials said, because officials in both nations now have a better understanding of the complicated process the U.S. uses to certify the vote. The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters also highlighted just how easily false and misleading claims about election results can trigger deadly real-world action. (PTI)