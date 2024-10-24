Thursday, October 24, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israeli airstrikes kill 1 soldier, injure 7 in Syria

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Damascus, Oct 24: Israel launched airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus and a military site in the central province of Homs before daybreak on Thursday, killing one soldier and wounding seven others, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

The attacks, which occurred around 3:40 a.m. local time (0040 GMT), were launched from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights and northern Lebanon, hitting two sites in Damascus’ Kafr Sousa neighbourhood and one military site in the countryside of Homs, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The strikes caused material damage, the statement added without elaborating. Huge explosions were heard in Damascus earlier in the day. Earlier reports said a residential building in Kafr Sousa was targeted. Israel has been carrying out strikes against what it said were Iranian-linked targets in Syria for years.

However, both Syrian and Iranian governments have denied the existence of Iranian military forces or bases in Syria. Israel has ramped up attacks on Syria with the escalation of Israel-Lebanon conflicts.

IANS

Previous article
2nd Test: Ashwin claims two as Conway’s unbeaten 47 takes NZ to 92/2 at lunch
Next article
India earmarked 4.6pc of its GDP for education from 2015 to 2024: UNESCO
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India earmarked 4.6pc of its GDP for education from 2015 to 2024: UNESCO

New Delhi, Oct 24:  India earmarked about 4.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent of its GDP between...
News Alert

2nd Test: Ashwin claims two as Conway’s unbeaten 47 takes NZ to 92/2 at lunch

Pune, Oct 24:  Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets, but an unbeaten 47 from opener Devon Conway ensured...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced that Australia has been nominated as the "Country of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’, which was being considered one of the strongest contenders...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India earmarked 4.6pc of its GDP for education from 2015 to 2024: UNESCO

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 24:  India earmarked about 4.1 per...

2nd Test: Ashwin claims two as Conway’s unbeaten 47 takes NZ to 92/2 at lunch

News Alert 0
Pune, Oct 24:  Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets,...

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced...
Load more

Popular news

India earmarked 4.6pc of its GDP for education from 2015 to 2024: UNESCO

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 24:  India earmarked about 4.1 per...

2nd Test: Ashwin claims two as Conway’s unbeaten 47 takes NZ to 92/2 at lunch

News Alert 0
Pune, Oct 24:  Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets,...

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge